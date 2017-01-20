Spc. Kane McCarter, a member of the 244th Engineer Company, stops traffic to allow an emergency van to pass in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Kane is a carpentry and masonry specialist in the 244th. More than 400 Maryland National Guard members are assisting in monitoring traffic control points and facilitating crowd movements, as well as assisting in communication and cyber security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

