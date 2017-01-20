Maryland Army National Guard soldiers from the 244th Engineer Company gather at a traffic control point in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The soldiers helped direct traffic and allowed emergency vehicles get through intersections more efficiently. More than 400 Maryland National Guard members are assisting in monitoring traffic control points and facilitating crowd movements, as well as assisting in communication and cyber security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

