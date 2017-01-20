(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 6]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Army National Guard soldiers from the 244th Engineer Company gather at a traffic control point in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The soldiers helped direct traffic and allowed emergency vehicles get through intersections more efficiently. More than 400 Maryland National Guard members are assisting in monitoring traffic control points and facilitating crowd movements, as well as assisting in communication and cyber security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 09:19
    Photo ID: 3112790
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-GG783-0304
    Resolution: 1800x2700
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Elizabeth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

