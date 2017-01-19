The Arizona National Guard's Tech Sgt. Peter Aung, of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, and Senior Airman Felix Di Palma, of the 162nd Fighter Wing, clean cookware after lunch at FedExField on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The two services specialist prepare meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez, JTF-DC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 02:08 Photo ID: 3112596 VIRIN: 170119-Z-WQ035-035 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.08 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer [Image 1 of 10], by MSgt Darin Hubble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.