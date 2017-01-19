(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Preparing meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer

    Preparing meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darin Hubble 

    DC National Guard

    The Arizona National Guard's Tech Sgt. Peter Aung, of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, and Senior Airman Felix Di Palma, of the 162nd Fighter Wing, clean cookware after lunch at FedExField on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The two services specialist prepare meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez, JTF-DC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 02:08
    Photo ID: 3112596
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-WQ035-035
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer [Image 1 of 10], by MSgt Darin Hubble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Preparing meals in a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer
    Arizona National Guard Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits with Soldiers and Airman prior to 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Guardman films mobilizing trucks

    Arizona National Guard
    162nd Fighter Wing
    Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer
    58th Presidential Inauguration

