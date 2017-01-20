U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) salute the presidential review stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. The parade route stretched approximately 1.5 miles along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

