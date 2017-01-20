(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential Inauguration Parade [Image 5 of 26]

    Presidential Inauguration Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence greets the crowd from the presidential review stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. The parade route stretched approximately 1.5 miles along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 01:21
    Photo ID: 3112603
    VIRIN: 170120-A-TI382-3066
    Resolution: 4973x3216
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Inauguration Parade [Image 1 of 26], by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

