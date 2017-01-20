58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball

President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Liberty Ball while the U.S. Air Force Band plays "Hail to the Chief" at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

