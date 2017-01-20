(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball [Image 4 of 6]

    58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Marble 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Air Force Band stands silhouetted on stage during the Liberty Ball, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:33
    Photo ID: 3112511
    VIRIN: 170120-D-AP678-141
    Resolution: 5230x3266
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Ashley Marble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ball
    Air Force Band
    inauguration
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    AF Band
    JTF-NCR
    inaugural ball
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Liberty Ball
    Inauguration Ball

