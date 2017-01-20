The U.S. Army Field Band marches down Pennsylvania Ave. during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholaus Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:27
|Photo ID:
|3112202
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-DI345-0000
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inaugural parade [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
