Inaugural parade

U.S. Navy Sailors stand at ease during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholaus Williams)

