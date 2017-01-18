A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 334th Fighter Squadron, out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., takes off from Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2017. New pilots from the 334th Fighter Squadron participated in a two week training course with the F-15E throughout southern Arizona's military operating areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:31 Photo ID: 3111593 VIRIN: 170118-F-KK391-0865 Resolution: 5728x3680 Size: 758.96 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students complete F-15E Strike Eagle training at D-M [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.