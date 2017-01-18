(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students complete F-15E Strike Eagle training at D-M [Image 2 of 2]

    Students complete F-15E Strike Eagle training at D-M

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Siefner, a crew chief with the 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., repairs an F-15E Strike Eagle at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2017. New pilots from the 334th Fighter Squadron participated in a two week training course with the F-15E throughout southern Arizona's military operating areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students complete F-15E Strike Eagle training at D-M [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    F15E
    Air Force
    Arizona
    Strike Eagle
    D-M
    334 Fighter Squadron

