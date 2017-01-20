(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 3]

    Uniform Inspection

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen sign in at the Base Theater on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2017, in preparation for the presidential inauguration. Approximately 200 Airmen were present to prepare themselves for their role in the inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariah Haddenham)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniform Inspection [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    air force

