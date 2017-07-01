A retirement ceremony was held for 1st Sgt. Michael Anderson on Jan. 7 at Fort Harrison, Mont. Anderson most recently served as the 1st Sgt. for the Joint Force Headquarters. (Photos Spc. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3110142
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-CQ037-813
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|246.21 KB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1SG Anderson Retirement [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
