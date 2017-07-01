A retirement ceremony was held for 1st Sgt. Michael Anderson on Jan. 7 at Fort Harrison, Mont. Anderson most recently served as the 1st Sgt. for the Joint Force Headquarters. (Photos Spc. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3110140 VIRIN: 170107-A-CQ037-774 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 291.39 KB Location: MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1SG Anderson Retirement [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.