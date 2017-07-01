Col. Schneider Promotion

Lt. Col. Beverly Schneider, the State Judge Advocate General for the Montana National Guard, was promoted to Col. on Jan. 7 in a ceremony at the Fort Harrison Auditorium. Congrats Col. Schneider! (Photos by Sgt. David Miller and Spc. Michael Hunnisett)

