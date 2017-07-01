(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Schneider Promotion [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. Schneider Promotion

    MT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Miller 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Beverly Schneider, the State Judge Advocate General for the Montana National Guard, was promoted to Col. on Jan. 7 in a ceremony at the Fort Harrison Auditorium. Congrats Col. Schneider! (Photos by Sgt. David Miller and Spc. Michael Hunnisett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:12
    Photo ID: 3110124
    VIRIN: 170107-A-JW967-400
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 277.96 KB
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Schneider Promotion [Image 1 of 5], by SGT David Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Col. Schneider Promotion
    Col. Schneider Promotion
    Col. Schneider Promotion
    Col. Schneider Promotion
    Col. Schneider Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    national
    guard
    montana
    air
    colonel
    schneider

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT