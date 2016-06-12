CSM William Cooper Retirement

The Montana National Guard held a retirement ceremony on Dec. 3 at the Fort Harrison Auditorium as Command Sgt. Maj. William Cooper retired from the military. During the ceremony, he relinquished his role as Senior Enlisted Leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perkio. (Photos by Sgt. David Miller and Pfc. Michael Hunnisett)

