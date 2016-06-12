(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSM William Cooper Retirement [Image 3 of 4]

    CSM William Cooper Retirement

    MT, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2016

    Photo by Sgt. David Miller 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The Montana National Guard held a retirement ceremony on Dec. 3 at the Fort Harrison Auditorium as Command Sgt. Maj. William Cooper retired from the military. During the ceremony, he relinquished his role as Senior Enlisted Leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perkio. (Photos by Sgt. David Miller and Pfc. Michael Hunnisett)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM William Cooper Retirement [Image 1 of 4], by SGT David Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

