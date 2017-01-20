(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Ching Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Florida National Guard look on as President Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Florida sent approxiamately 340 Soldiers to provide support to the U.S. Park Police during the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3110061
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-NF376-263
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    POTUS
    Florida National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    oath of office
    Nation's capital
    FLNG
    Washington D.C.
    FLANG
    inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

