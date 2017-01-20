Soldiers and Airmen from the Florida National Guard look on as President Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Florida sent approxiamately 340 Soldiers to provide support to the U.S. Park Police during the event.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 13:47
|Photo ID:
|3110061
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-NF376-263
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
