Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers and Airmen from the Florida National Guard look on as President Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Florida sent approxiamately 340 Soldiers to provide support to the U.S. Park Police during the event.

