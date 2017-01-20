(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Ching Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Airmen from the Florida National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing secure a checkpoint during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. The Airmen are one approximately 340 Florida Guardsmen assigned to Task Force Crowd, led by 83rd Troop Command's 779th Engineer Battalion.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    Airmen
    POTUS
    Florida National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    125th Fighter Wing
    Nation's capital
    FLNG
    Washington D.C.
    inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

