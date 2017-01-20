Airmen from the Florida National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing secure a checkpoint during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. The Airmen are one approximately 340 Florida Guardsmen assigned to Task Force Crowd, led by 83rd Troop Command's 779th Engineer Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 13:47
|Photo ID:
|3110058
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-NF376-160
|Resolution:
|5213x3428
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT