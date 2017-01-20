A young girl holds a sign Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as she awaits the arrival of her dad, a crewmember aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant, as it returns home to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The Valiant, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, returns from a 5-week migrant interdiction patrol in the Florida Straits. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3109582 VIRIN: 170110-G-VY010-1006 Resolution: 6922x4743 Size: 6.07 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.