A young girl holds a sign Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as she awaits the arrival of her dad, a crewmember aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant, as it returns home to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The Valiant, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, returns from a 5-week migrant interdiction patrol in the Florida Straits. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 12:13
|Photo ID:
|3109582
|VIRIN:
|170110-G-VY010-1006
|Resolution:
|6922x4743
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
