    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    A Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crewmember embraces his loved one Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as he returns home to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The Valiant, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, conducted a 5-week migrant interdiction patrol in the Florida Straits. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:13
    Photo ID: 3109587
    VIRIN: 170110-G-VY010-1037
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns to homeport following 5-week patrol

    TAGS

    homecoming
    return
    welcome home
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant
    Naval Station Mayport
    migrant patrol

