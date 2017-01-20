A Soldier with the Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team provides direction to a citizen during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. The FLNG sent approximately 340 Soldiers and Airmen to D.C. in support of this event.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 11:58
|Photo ID:
|3109487
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-NF376-056
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Hometown:
|PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
