Soldiers with the Florida National Guard patrol public areas during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. These Guardsmen combined with other states to provide support to the U.S. Park Policy during the event under Task Force Crowd, led by the 83rd Troop Command's 779th Engineer Battalion.
This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
