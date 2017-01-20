Maryland Army National Guard soldiers from the 244th Engineer Company help direct traffic and help pedestrians cross the road in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 400 Maryland National Guard members are assisting in monitoring traffic control points and facilitating crowd movements, as well as assisting in communication and cyber security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Military support by Guard members dates back to 1798, when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City, N.Y. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3109476 VIRIN: 170120-A-GG783-344 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 1.03 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Elizabeth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.