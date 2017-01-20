(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 6]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Simon T. Smith, a member of the 244th Engineer Company, prepares to send a radio check from a traffic control point in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 400 Maryland National Guard members are assisting in monitoring traffic control points and facilitating crowd movements, as well as assisting in communication and cyber security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Military support by Guard members dates back to 1798, when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City, N.Y. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:13
    Photo ID: 3109475
    VIRIN: 170120-A-GG783-322
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Elizabeth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

