Hooper, Utah native, 1st Lt. Lindsey Rigby, staff nurse, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, is one of seven first lieutenants promoted during a promotion ceremony at WBAMC, Jan. 19. William Beaumont Army Medical Center provides outpatient primary care, specialty care, surgical care, emergency care and inpatient services to nearly 100,000 Department of Defense eligible beneficiaries across Fort Bliss / El Paso, Texas and Southern New Mexico.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 10:43 Photo ID: 3109358 VIRIN: 170119-A-EK666-689 Resolution: 2880x2057 Size: 2.76 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: HOOPER, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC holds mass promotion of nurses [Image 1 of 10], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.