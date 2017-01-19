WBAMC holds mass promotion of nurses

North Branch, Minnesota native, 1st Lt. Abigail Peno, staff nurse, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, is one of seven first lieutenants promoted during a promotion ceremony at WBAMC, Jan. 19. William Beaumont Army Medical Center provides outpatient primary care, specialty care, surgical care, emergency care and inpatient services to nearly 100,000 Department of Defense eligible beneficiaries across Fort Bliss / El Paso, Texas and Southern New Mexico.

