    WBAMC holds mass promotion of nurses [Image 3 of 10]

    WBAMC holds mass promotion of nurses

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    North Branch, Minnesota native, 1st Lt. Abigail Peno, staff nurse, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, is one of seven first lieutenants promoted during a promotion ceremony at WBAMC, Jan. 19. William Beaumont Army Medical Center provides outpatient primary care, specialty care, surgical care, emergency care and inpatient services to nearly 100,000 Department of Defense eligible beneficiaries across Fort Bliss / El Paso, Texas and Southern New Mexico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 10:44
    Photo ID: 3109355
    VIRIN: 170119-A-EK666-679
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: NORTH BRANCH, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC holds mass promotion of nurses [Image 1 of 10], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Army
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    First Lieutenant

