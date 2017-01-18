(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH-64 Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    AH-64 Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) departs for a maintenance test flight on Jan. 18, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:45
    Photo ID: 3109185
    VIRIN: 170118-A-IY962-002
    Resolution: 4704x2643
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    JMTC
    3ID
    Fort Rucker
    U.S. Army Europe
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    training
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    12 CAB
    U.S. Army in Europe
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    OAR
    RTSD East
    Charles Rosemond

