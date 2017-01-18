A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) departs for a maintenance test flight on Jan. 18, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:45
|Photo ID:
|3109182
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-IY962-001
|Resolution:
|5108x2945
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AH-64 Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
