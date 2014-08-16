(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180FW conducts ancillary training at Alpena CRTC [Image 1 of 4]

    180FW conducts ancillary training at Alpena CRTC

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    180th Fighter Wing, Commander, Col. Craig Baker, discusses the importance of the wing’s mission statement to unit members during annual ancillary training while deployed to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan on June 22 and 23. Ancillary training is mandatory annual training that consists of classes ranging from force protection to operational security. “The most effective, efficient and innovative way to meet the requirements of ancillary training is with an opportunity to complete it in mass,” said Col. Craig Baker, commander of the 180FW. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Wilkes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2014
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:32
    Photo ID: 3109177
    VIRIN: 160622-Z-UU619-023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW conducts ancillary training at Alpena CRTC [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt John Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    f-16
    pilot
    CRTC
    fighting falcon
    aircraft
    jet
    airman
    training
    combat readiness training center
    Alpena
    180th fighter wing
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    ancillary
    ONG
    Stinger Nation
    shape the future

