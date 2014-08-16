180FW conducts ancillary training at Alpena CRTC

Airmen with the 180th Fighter Wing completed their annual ancillary training while deployed to Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan on June 22 and 23. “The most effective, efficient and innovative way to meet the requirements of ancillary training is with an opportunity to complete it in mass,” said Col. Craig Baker, commander of the 180FW.

