U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yosef A. Charriez-Deleleon, left, Embarkation Specialist, Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Lance Cpl. Nicolas J. Chairez, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Specialist, Headquarters Company, CLR-2, 2nd MLG, perform the proper duty change over procedures during a command post exercise (CPX) at Landing Zone Canary on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2016. CLR-2 conducted the CPX in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)
Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:07
Photo ID:
|3109152
VIRIN:
|170118-M-UA291-0042
Resolution:
|2400x1600
Size:
|722.19 KB
Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLR-2 Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
