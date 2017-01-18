CLR-2 Command Post Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Everett, Radio Chief, Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, programs the AN/PRC 117F Multiband Manpack Radio during a command post exercise (CPX) at Landing Zone Canary on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2016. CLR-2 conducted the CPX in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

