U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Everett, Radio Chief, Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, programs the AN/PRC 117F Multiband Manpack Radio during a command post exercise (CPX) at Landing Zone Canary on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2016. CLR-2 conducted the CPX in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3109151
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-UA291-0036
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|640.93 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLR-2 Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT