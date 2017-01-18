(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLR-2 Command Post Exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    CLR-2 Command Post Exercise

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Stewart 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Everett, Radio Chief, Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, programs the AN/PRC 117F Multiband Manpack Radio during a command post exercise (CPX) at Landing Zone Canary on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2016. CLR-2 conducted the CPX in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:07
    Photo ID: 3109151
    VIRIN: 170118-M-UA291-0036
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 640.93 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-2 Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    Landing Zone Canary

    • LEAVE A COMMENT