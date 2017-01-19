(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF fighter jets practice for inauguration flyover [Image 1 of 5]

    USAF fighter jets practice for inauguration flyover

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force fighter jets practice for the inauguration flyover at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 19, 2017. The formation is comprised of two, fourth generation fighters (F-15 and F-16) along with two, fifth generation fighters (F-22 and F-35). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese) (Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3109149
    VIRIN: 170119-F-XK411-245
    Resolution: 5697x3802
    Size: 18.56 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF fighter jets practice for inauguration flyover [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Langley AFB
    Air Force
    FT Eustis
    1st fighter wing
    JBLE
    633

    • LEAVE A COMMENT