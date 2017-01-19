Four U.S. Air Force fighter jets practice for the inauguration flyover at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 19, 2017. The formation is comprised of two, fourth generation fighters (F-15 and F-16) along with two, fifth generation fighters (F-22 and F-35). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese) (Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:09
|Photo ID:
|3109149
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-XK411-245
|Resolution:
|5697x3802
|Size:
|18.56 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
This work, USAF fighter jets practice for inauguration flyover [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
