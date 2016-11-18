Soldiers of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux sing the Army song during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 05:51 Photo ID: 3108871 VIRIN: 161118-A-HZ738-0137 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.63 MB Location: SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium [Image 1 of 10], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.