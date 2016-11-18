U.S. Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Joe C. Birkhead IV, 39th Signal Battalion (right), presents a gift to Sgt. Maj. Gustava Gurolla, Public Health Command Europe (left) to show his appreciation for his participation to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016.

The gift given is a statue of the Guardhouse Monkey of Mons. Rubbing the monkey’s head provides good luck and possibly even grants wishes.

(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

Date Taken: 11.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 Photo ID: 3108865 This work, Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.