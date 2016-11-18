Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium

Eighteen, U.S. Army, enlisted Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers are formally inducted into the Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. The new NCOs all line up and walk through the Arch of Non Commissioned Officer which symbolizes their change in status from enlisted Soldiers to NCOs. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

