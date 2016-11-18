(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium [Image 7 of 10]

    Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium

    SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    11.18.2016

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Eighteen, U.S. Army, enlisted Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers are formally inducted into the Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) Corps during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. The new NCOs all line up and walk through the Arch of Non Commissioned Officer which symbolizes their change in status from enlisted Soldiers to NCOs. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 05:23
    Photo ID: 3108801
    VIRIN: 161118-A-HZ738-0088
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium [Image 1 of 10], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    5th Signal Command
    2nd Signal Brigade
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Henri Cambier
    2nd Sig Bde
    39th Signal Battalion
    7th ATC
    Seventh Army Training Command

