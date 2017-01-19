A construction engineer with 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division digs a trench with a bulldozer at Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 19, 2017. The 1st Stryker Brigade is digging in defenses in preparation for attacks from opposition forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3108426 VIRIN: 170119-A-MI003-858 Resolution: 4741x3161 Size: 10.72 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.