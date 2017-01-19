(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTC 17-03 [Image 3 of 3]

    NTC 17-03

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    A construction engineer with 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division digs a trench with a bulldozer at Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 19, 2017. The 1st Stryker Brigade is digging in defenses in preparation for attacks from opposition forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NTCAK2017

