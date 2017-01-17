Marines measure standoff distance while conducting a low-order demolition range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 17th, 2017. The range was conducted to enable the Marines to be more capable of detonating unexploded ordnance without releasing shrapnel. The Marines are explosive ordnance technicians with 2nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal CompanyS.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 19:52
|Photo ID:
|3108243
|VIRIN:
|011717-M-ZQ305-027
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD conducts low-order demolition [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
EOD conducts low-order demolition
LEAVE A COMMENT