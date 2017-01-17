EOD conducts low-order demolition

Marines measure standoff distance while conducting a low-order demolition range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 17th, 2017. The range was conducted to enable the Marines to be more capable of detonating unexploded ordnance without releasing shrapnel. The Marines are explosive ordnance technicians with 2nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal CompanyS.

