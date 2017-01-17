(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD conducts low-order demolition [Image 1 of 2]

    EOD conducts low-order demolition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sgt. Keith Lowe ties a knot of detonating cord while conducting a low-order demolition range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 17th, 2017. The range was conducted to enable the Marines to be more capable of detonating unexploded ordnance without releasing shrapnel. Lowe is an explosive ordnance technician with 2nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 19:52
    Photo ID: 3108247
    VIRIN: 010717-M-ZQ305-004
    Resolution: 2700x1774
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD conducts low-order demolition [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

