Sgt. Keith Lowe ties a knot of detonating cord while conducting a low-order demolition range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 17th, 2017. The range was conducted to enable the Marines to be more capable of detonating unexploded ordnance without releasing shrapnel. Lowe is an explosive ordnance technician with 2nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 19:52 Photo ID: 3108247 VIRIN: 010717-M-ZQ305-004 Resolution: 2700x1774 Size: 2.37 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD conducts low-order demolition [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.