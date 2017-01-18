(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team patrols the Potomac River in front of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Jan. 18, 2017. The MSRT is a specialized response team trained to detect, deter, intercept and respond to acts of aggression, and threats by terrorists on the American Homeland by way of the water.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3108054
    VIRIN: 170118-G-CF771-1118
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    small boat
    inauguration
    coast guard
    potomac river
    msrt
    washington d.c.
    station washington
    25-foot rbm

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT