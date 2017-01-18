A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team patrols the Potomac River in front of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Jan. 18, 2017. The MSRT is a specialized response team trained to detect, deter, intercept and respond to acts of aggression, and threats by terrorists on the American Homeland by way of the water.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3108054
|VIRIN:
|170118-G-CF771-1118
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.27 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
