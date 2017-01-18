A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team patrols the National Harbor on the Potomac River in Washington D.C. aboard a 25-foot Response Boat-Small, Jan. 18, 2017. The MSRT is a specialized response team with advanced counter-terrorism skills and tactics equipped to safeguard human life, vessels and waterfront facilities against sabotage or terrorist attacks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3108051
|VIRIN:
|170118-G-CF771-1079
|Resolution:
|5374x3525
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
