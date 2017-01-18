Boaters Safe After Long Voyage

The Coast Guard Cutter Manowar returns to port in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017, with two rescued boaters aboard, who's yacht sank several weeks ago, 700 miles off Cape Town, South Africa. The Coast Guard worked closely with the Australian and South African governments in coordinating transfer of the two individuals from the tanker that rescued them to the cutter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ivan J. Barnes.

