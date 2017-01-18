(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boaters Safe After Long Voyage [Image 2 of 4]

    Boaters Safe After Long Voyage

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ivan Barnes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The Coast Guard Cutter Manowar returns to port in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017, with two rescued boaters aboard, who's yacht sank several weeks ago, 700 miles off Cape Town, South Africa. The Coast Guard worked closely with the Australian and South African governments in coordinating transfer of the two individuals from the tanker that rescued them to the cutter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ivan J. Barnes.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boaters Safe After Long Voyage [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Ivan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

