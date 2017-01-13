(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father [Image 1 of 2]

    McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Karen Iwamoto 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — The McNair family poses for a photo after Clayton and Austin McNair are sworn into the Hawaii Army National Guard on Jan. 13. From left are youngest sister Kayla, mother Holly, Austin, Clayton, younger sister Carissa and father, retired Navy Capt. Daniel McNair. (U.S. Army photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Publications)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:33
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Hawaii
    Army
    HIRANG
    Karen A. Iwamoto
    Hawaii Army Weekly

