JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Clayton McNair, 25, and Austin McNair, 23, are sworn in to the Hawaii Army National Guard on Jan. 13 in a ceremony presided over by their father, retired Navy Capt. Daniel McNair. The brothers were sworn in 30 years to the day after their father was sworn in to the Navy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:33 Photo ID: 3108026 VIRIN: 170113-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1584x1053 Size: 370.25 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.