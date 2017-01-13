JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Clayton McNair, 25, and Austin McNair, 23, are sworn in to the Hawaii Army National Guard on Jan. 13 in a ceremony presided over by their father, retired Navy Capt. Daniel McNair. The brothers were sworn in 30 years to the day after their father was sworn in to the Navy.
This work, McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McNair brothers sworn in, together, by father
