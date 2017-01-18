(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enlisted Aide Training

    Enlisted Aide Training

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Shannon Haney 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

    170118-N-EV910-519 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 18, 2017) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Curtis Addleman, Joint Center for Culinary Excellence, discusses the changes to the Enlisted Aide program following the revision of the DoD Instruction 1315.09, Utilization of Enlisted Aides on Personal Staffs of General and Flag Officers, in historic quarters onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:18
    Photo ID: 3107889
    VIRIN: 170118-N-EV910-519
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 654.27 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Aide Training, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT