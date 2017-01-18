170118-N-EV910-519 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 18, 2017) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Curtis Addleman, Joint Center for Culinary Excellence, discusses the changes to the Enlisted Aide program following the revision of the DoD Instruction 1315.09, Utilization of Enlisted Aides on Personal Staffs of General and Flag Officers, in historic quarters onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 15:18
|Photo ID:
|3107889
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-EV910-519
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|654.27 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Enlisted Aide Training, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT